Oxen (OXEN) Price Hits $0.21 on Major Exchanges

Oxen (OXEN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. During the last week, Oxen has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00001066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a market capitalization of $12.34 million and $566,167.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,300.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00024012 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00156488 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.44 or 0.00271692 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $141.36 or 0.00732406 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $111.23 or 0.00576331 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005188 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 59,956,586 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Oxen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

