Orvana Minerals (TSE:ORV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.22

Orvana Minerals Corp. (TSE:ORV – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 2520 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Orvana Minerals Trading Down 2.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.34. The company has a market cap of C$32.11 million and a P/E ratio of -3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.73, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Orvana Minerals Company Profile

Orvana Minerals Corp., a mining and exploration company, engages in the evaluation, development, and mining of precious and base metal deposits. It owns and operates the gold, copper, and silver El Valle Mine and Carlés Mine located in the Rio Narcea Gold Belt, northern Spain. The company also owns gold and copper concessions in the Don Mario Mine situated in Don Mario district, southeastern Bolivia.

