Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Orion Group Stock Performance

NYSE:ORN opened at $2.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Orion Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80. The stock has a market cap of $79.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in Orion Group by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 12,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Orion Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Orion Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

