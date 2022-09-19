Origin Sport (ORS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.01 Million

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 12.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Origin Sport has a market cap of $3.18 million and $1.01 million worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Origin Sport has traded up 31.3% against the US dollar. One Origin Sport coin can currently be bought for $0.0106 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Origin Sport alerts:

Carry (CRE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

CalltoCombat (CTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003415 BTC.

Elysian (ELS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TabTrader Token (TTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Investin (IVN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000588 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000054 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

X-Consoles (GAME) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00015285 BTC.

Monster Adventure Token (MAT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About Origin Sport

Origin Sport is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 5th, 2018. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io.

Origin Sport Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Sport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.