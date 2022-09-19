Oraichain Token (ORAI) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $636,647.00

Oraichain Token (ORAI) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. One Oraichain Token coin can currently be purchased for about $7.54 or 0.00018172 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oraichain Token has a total market capitalization of $15.42 million and $636,647.00 worth of Oraichain Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Oraichain Token has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Oraichain Token

Oraichain Token launched on September 24th, 2021. Oraichain Token’s total supply is 2,749,392 coins and its circulating supply is 2,044,424 coins. Oraichain Token’s official Twitter account is @oraichain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oraichain Token is orai.io. Oraichain Token’s official message board is medium.com/oraichain.

Buying and Selling Oraichain Token

According to CryptoCompare, “With an open source design system namely Sorai, Oraichain’s product line is synchronized as a whole to deliver their technological signature of AI x Blockchain amid the Era of Decentralization. The system comprises working code, resources, and human interface guidelines.Sorai acts on behalf of Oraichain Design Language, supporting designers and developers with essential toolsThere are three types of ORAI, including ERC20 ORAI on the Ethereum network, BEP-20 ORAI on Binance Smart Chain (BSC), and Native ORAI on the Oraichain Mainnet.”

