Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Oracle by 469.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.46. 306,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,354,638. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.17.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $68,404,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,077,721.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $164,289,224 over the last 90 days. 43.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

