Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,429 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $947,274,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 26,472.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,381,465 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $28,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,503 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,068,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $336,571,000 after buying an additional 1,967,853 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Oracle by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,366,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $531,468,000 after buying an additional 1,953,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,399,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL traded down $0.58 on Monday, hitting $68.25. 225,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,354,638. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.12 and its 200 day moving average is $74.80.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Cowen dropped their price target on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $66,870,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $74,800,247.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,399,174 shares of company stock worth $164,289,224. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

