Optimum Investment Advisors Purchases 10,000 Shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Matisse Capital grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 24,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $176,000.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN NML remained flat at $6.92 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 86,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,145. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $7.46.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Announces Dividend

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0227 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s payout ratio is presently -227.59%.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

