Optimum Investment Advisors Purchases 1,000 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Corning were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 315.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,378 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 10,915 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,127,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $153,651,000 after acquiring an additional 155,871 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 533,968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Corning by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 361,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,476,000 after buying an additional 16,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,305,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $531,311,000 after buying an additional 943,020 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Corning Price Performance

GLW has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.27.

NYSE GLW traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $32.35. The company had a trading volume of 137,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,985,334. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.63 and a 12-month high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.90. The company has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

