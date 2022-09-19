Optimum Investment Advisors Has $583,000 Stock Position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HACK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HACK traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.11. 4,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,931. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12 month low of $43.20 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.33 and a 200 day moving average of $50.41.

