Optimum Investment Advisors Has $319,000 Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMBS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 482,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,113,000 after buying an additional 144,780 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Prism Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 236,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,832,000 after buying an additional 11,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 39,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 14,931 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.98. 1,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,711. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $47.92 and a 12-month high of $50.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.57.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%.

