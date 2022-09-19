Optimum Investment Advisors Has $244,000 Stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,800 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABR. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. 41.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Arbor Realty Trust

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green purchased 9,255 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.36 per share, for a total transaction of $142,156.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 134,705 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Arbor Realty Trust Increases Dividend

NYSE:ABR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,250. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.82. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.18 and a 1 year high of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 42.12 and a current ratio of 42.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.