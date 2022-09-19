Optimum Investment Advisors Has $126,000 Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 885 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth $38,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 84.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth $48,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $203.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.06.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 2.3 %

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

NYSE:VMC traded up $3.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $163.00. 34,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,570. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.11 and its 200-day moving average is $166.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $137.54 and a 12-month high of $213.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.04%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

