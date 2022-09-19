Optimum Investment Advisors Acquires 150 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 345,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,689,000 after buying an additional 138,439 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $931,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $14,432,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $109.17. The company had a trading volume of 58,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,285,417. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.08. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.22 and a 1-year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

