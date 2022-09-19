One Plus One Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Rating) by 65.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,428 shares during the quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of Global X Silver Miners ETF worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $24.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,475. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $22.31 and a twelve month high of $42.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.75 and a 200 day moving average of $29.91.

