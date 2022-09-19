One Plus One Wealth Management LLC Purchases 39 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 599 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 496.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,296 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,133,000 after purchasing an additional 42,700 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $358,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 160,879 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $107,050,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 40,699 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,082,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 105,223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $70,016,000 after buying an additional 8,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $675.33.

Broadcom stock traded down $3.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $498.92. The stock had a trading volume of 45,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,380,536. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $521.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $550.12. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $463.91 and a twelve month high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.32 EPS. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

