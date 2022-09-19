One Plus One Wealth Management LLC Has $2.98 Million Position in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:QVAL)

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:QVAL – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,261 shares during the quarter. Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF were worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF by 397.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC raised its holdings in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 1,137,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,603,000 after buying an additional 10,379 shares in the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank lifted its position in shares of Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 16,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000.

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

QVAL traded down $0.47 on Monday, hitting $30.60. The company had a trading volume of 13,873 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.14. Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF has a 1-year low of $24.64 and a 1-year high of $33.51.

