Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (LON:ODX) Insider Acquires £12,000 in Stock

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (LON:ODX – Get Rating) insider Christopher Paul Lea bought 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £12,000 ($14,499.76).

Omega Diagnostics Group Trading Up 6.2 %

LON ODX opened at GBX 3 ($0.04) on Monday. Omega Diagnostics Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 2.46 ($0.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 56.69 ($0.69). The stock has a market cap of £7.13 million and a P/E ratio of -1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

About Omega Diagnostics Group

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes medical diagnostics products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, South/Central America, India, other Asian countries and the Far East, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Health and Nutrition, and Global Health and Other.

