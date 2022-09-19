Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $58.05

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $58.05 and last traded at $58.29, with a volume of 21442 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Okta from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Okta from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Okta from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Okta from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Okta to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.73.

Okta Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.66 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 57.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.35) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Okta by 944.4% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 121.4% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the first quarter worth $37,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the second quarter worth $31,000. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Featured Articles

