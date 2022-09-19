Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $58.05

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $58.05 and last traded at $58.29, with a volume of 21442 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.01.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Okta from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Okta from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Okta from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Okta from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Okta to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.73.
The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.55.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Okta by 944.4% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 121.4% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the first quarter worth $37,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the second quarter worth $31,000. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.
