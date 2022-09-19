OG Fan Token Achieves Market Cap of $6.80 Million (OG)

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 19th. Over the last seven days, OG Fan Token has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. One OG Fan Token coin can now be purchased for $5.34 or 0.00027656 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OG Fan Token has a market cap of $6.80 million and $6.14 million worth of OG Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004858 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000389 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00030728 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC.

OG Fan Token Profile

OG Fan Token (OG) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. OG Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,274,535 coins. OG Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/og. The official message board for OG Fan Token is medium.com/socios. OG Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @OGesports and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OG Fan Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is the new app for football fans, where you earn rewards for interacting with your club. Participate, get club rewards & compete for once-in-a-lifetime experiences.The OG Fan Token (OG) is a utility token that gives OG fans a tokenized share of influence on team decisions using the Socios application and services. The token serves as a membership key that allows users to compete for exclusive rewards, team recognition, and more.OG token holders can vote via smart contract on various “fan decision” polls published by OG. OG is contractually bound to act according to poll results.Token holders can interact with the Socios platform (voting on polls, competing in contests and quizzes, connecting/chatting with like-minded users, etc.) and earn rewards, including:Exclusive discounts on official OG merchandise.Exclusive experiences.Cashback offers from official online shops.In-app CHZ bonuses.Digital badges.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OG Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OG Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OG Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

