Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Trading Down 7.3% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) dropped 7.3% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $26.21 and last traded at $26.38. Approximately 17,134 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,478,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.46.

Specifically, Director Newlight Partners Lp sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $173,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,509,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,358,300.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Brian Clem sold 10,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $257,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 586,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,101,551. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Newlight Partners Lp sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $173,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,509,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,358,300.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,087,019 shares of company stock valued at $227,581,646. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OSH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Oak Street Health from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Argus assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Oak Street Health to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Oak Street Health from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

Oak Street Health Trading Down 8.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 3.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.02 and a 200 day moving average of $22.86.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $523.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.62 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.11% and a negative return on equity of 1,883.59%. Equities analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 8.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 104,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 8,149 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Oak Street Health during the second quarter valued at $522,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Oak Street Health by 3.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 61,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Oak Street Health by 5.4% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

Further Reading

