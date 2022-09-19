Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the August 15th total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 4.5% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 0.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 21.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 5.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund alerts:

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Stock Performance

Shares of JCE stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,968. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.78 and a 200-day moving average of $14.89. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $18.60.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Announces Dividend

About Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.