NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.91.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NOV from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

In related news, Director Greg L. Armstrong sold 10,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $197,135.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,928.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in NOV by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,751 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 10,766 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NOV by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,423 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 17,155 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in NOV by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 75,470 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 12,918 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in NOV by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 605,403 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,203,000 after purchasing an additional 16,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in NOV by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 654,154 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,865,000 after buying an additional 27,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

NOV opened at $17.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.27. NOV has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $24.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. NOV’s payout ratio is -86.96%.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

