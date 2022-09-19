Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. reduced its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 2,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,308. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,308. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,015,646.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.2 %

NOC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen set a $510.00 target price on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $487.75.

Shares of NOC traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $486.11. The stock had a trading volume of 33,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,187. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $344.89 and a 1-year high of $497.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $475.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $463.80.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 19.26%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

