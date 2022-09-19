Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Trading Up 10%

Shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) were up 10% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.44 and last traded at $3.42. Approximately 69,216 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,721,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.38.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Nordic American Tankers Trading Up 11.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.37 million, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Nordic American Tankers Increases Dividend

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a negative net margin of 117.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This is a positive change from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordic American Tankers

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter worth $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the second quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

About Nordic American Tankers

(Get Rating)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 24 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.