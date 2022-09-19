Nord Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.61 Million (NORD)

Nord Finance (NORD) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. In the last week, Nord Finance has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. One Nord Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00001285 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nord Finance has a market cap of $1.61 million and approximately $173,149.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00111408 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005316 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005316 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.23 or 0.00878433 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Nord Finance Profile

Nord Finance’s launch date was January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 9,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,669,582 coins. The official website for Nord Finance is nordfinance.io. The Reddit community for Nord Finance is https://reddit.com/r/NordFinance. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nord Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nord Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nord Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nord Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

