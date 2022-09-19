Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 100,213 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,220,206 shares.The stock last traded at $3.47 and had previously closed at $3.45.
Nomura Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.68 and its 200-day moving average is $3.84.
Insider Transactions at Nomura
In other news, major shareholder Securities Internationa Nomura sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total transaction of $39,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 327,499 shares in the company, valued at $854,772.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Nomura
Nomura Company Profile
Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nomura (NMR)
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
- Autozone Shifts Back Into Rally-Mode, New Highs Are In Sight
- Upwork Shares Stumble into Bargain Territory
- Kroger’s is Your One-Stop Consumer Staples Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.