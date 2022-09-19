Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 100,213 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,220,206 shares.The stock last traded at $3.47 and had previously closed at $3.45.

Nomura Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.68 and its 200-day moving average is $3.84.

Get Nomura alerts:

Insider Transactions at Nomura

In other news, major shareholder Securities Internationa Nomura sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total transaction of $39,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 327,499 shares in the company, valued at $854,772.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nomura

Nomura Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nomura by 1,355.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,958,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,030 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nomura by 16.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,760,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,429,000 after purchasing an additional 248,923 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Nomura by 47.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,325,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 423,905 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Nomura by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 1,130,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 309,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Nomura by 166.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 695,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after buying an additional 434,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.