Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) Short Interest Up 29.6% in August

Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 209,100 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the August 15th total of 161,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 123.0 days.

Nitori Price Performance

Nitori stock opened at $90.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.87. Nitori has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $209.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nitori from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Nitori Company Profile

Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, retails furniture and interior products in Japan, China, Taiwan, and the United States. The company also provides non-life and life insurance products; logistics services; and advertising and public relations support services. Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd.

Further Reading

