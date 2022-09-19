Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.32

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 26025 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

Nighthawk Gold Trading Down 1.5 %

The firm has a market cap of C$39.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.55.

Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Nighthawk Gold Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nighthawk Gold

About Nighthawk Gold

In related news, insider Robert Douglas Cudney bought 126,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,933,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,692,129.64. Insiders have purchased 491,500 shares of company stock worth $194,440 over the last quarter.

Nighthawk Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

