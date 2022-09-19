NFTX Price Reaches $22.21 on Exchanges (NFTX)

NFTX (NFTX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 18th. NFTX has a total market capitalization of $9.25 million and $40,885.00 worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTX coin can currently be bought for $22.21 or 0.00118236 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NFTX has traded 26.7% lower against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NFTX Coin Profile

NFTX was first traded on November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 416,597 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NFTX is nftx.org/#.

NFTX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

