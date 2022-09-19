NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Short Interest Update

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,650,000 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the August 15th total of 24,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $33,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.01. The stock had a trading volume of 412,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,576,118. The company has a market cap of $168.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.65.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 129.77%.

NEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.40.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

