Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 854,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 766,698 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.11% of Newmont worth $50,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Newmont during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Newmont during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NEM shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.94.

Newmont Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE NEM traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.67. 360,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,189,373. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $40.27 and a 1-year high of $86.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.55. The company has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72 and a beta of 0.29.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.14). Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 222.22%.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $178,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,188.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $653,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,805,349.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $178,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,188.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,081,920 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

