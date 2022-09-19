Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $300.00 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $245.00.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $263.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Macquarie upgraded Netflix from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Netflix from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Netflix from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $310.92.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $240.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.18. Netflix has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The firm has a market cap of $106.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gould Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth $26,000. Tevis Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 133.3% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 483.3% during the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2,075.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.