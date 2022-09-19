Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $300.00 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $245.00.
NFLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $263.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Macquarie upgraded Netflix from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Netflix from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Netflix from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $310.92.
Netflix Price Performance
Shares of Netflix stock opened at $240.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.18. Netflix has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The firm has a market cap of $106.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.34.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gould Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth $26,000. Tevis Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 133.3% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 483.3% during the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2,075.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.
About Netflix
Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.
