Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $15.82

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.82 and last traded at $16.11, with a volume of 345218 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.17.
Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Neogen from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.
Neogen Stock Down 0.4 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 0.61.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,697,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,742,000 after purchasing an additional 47,806 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Neogen by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,455,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,342,000 after buying an additional 580,088 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 345.0% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,068,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153,848 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,586,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,594,000 after acquiring an additional 90,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Neogen by 2.8% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,933,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,457,000 after acquiring an additional 79,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.
Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.
