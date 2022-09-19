Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Price Target Cut to C$23.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 85.63% from the company’s previous close.

NEO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$19.75 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

Neo Performance Materials Trading Down 0.1 %

TSE NEO traded down C$0.01 on Monday, reaching C$12.39. 79,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,963. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.55 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$504.05 million and a P/E ratio of 7.42. Neo Performance Materials has a fifty-two week low of C$10.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neo Performance Materials

Neo Performance Materials Company Profile

In related news, Senior Officer Rahim Suleman purchased 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$11.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$103,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,256 shares in the company, valued at C$1,375,380.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

Further Reading

