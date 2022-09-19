Nano (XNO) Market Cap Tops $104.64 Million

Nano (XNO) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. In the last week, Nano has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a market cap of $104.64 million and approximately $3.53 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can now be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00004180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Siacoin (SC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004754 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Banano (BAN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ShibChain (SC) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SiaClassic (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

