NAFTY (NAFTY) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $112,880.00

NAFTY (NAFTY) traded 54.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 19th. NAFTY has a market cap of $3.26 million and approximately $112,880.00 worth of NAFTY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NAFTY has traded up 80% against the US dollar. One NAFTY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00117186 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005189 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005189 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002318 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.70 or 0.00870066 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
NAFTY Coin Profile
NAFTY’s total supply is 19,481,078,369 coins and its circulating supply is 18,942,874,428 coins. NAFTY’s official Twitter account is @nafty_token and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling NAFTY
