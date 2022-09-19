Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Short Interest Up 10.0% in August

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300,000 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the August 15th total of 3,000,000 shares. Approximately 7.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 792,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Myovant Sciences Trading Down 0.3 %

MYOV traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,760. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.15. Myovant Sciences has a 12 month low of $7.67 and a 12 month high of $24.96.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $116.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Myovant Sciences

A number of analysts have issued reports on MYOV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. SVB Leerink upgraded Myovant Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 31,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $569,031.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 363,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,635,100.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $36,917.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,430,292.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 31,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $569,031.22. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 363,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,635,100.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,310 shares of company stock worth $702,389 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Myovant Sciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYOV. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Myovant Sciences by 1,051.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 86,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 78,879 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Myovant Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Myovant Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.62% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile



Myovant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops redefine care for women and for men. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

See Also

