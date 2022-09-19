Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Short Interest Down 17.7% in August

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 537,800 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the August 15th total of 653,300 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 125,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MYE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Myers Industries to $28.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 203,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 10,902 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Myers Industries by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,250,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,046,000 after purchasing an additional 26,210 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Myers Industries by 29.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 162,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after buying an additional 36,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Myers Industries by 65.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myers Industries stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,653. Myers Industries has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $25.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.24 million, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.91%.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

