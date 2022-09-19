My Legacy Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in CME Group by 2,556.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 133,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,659,000 after purchasing an additional 128,090 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 126,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,012,000 after buying an additional 16,316 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ken Vroman sold 750 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.41, for a total transaction of $151,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,805.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CME Group news, insider Ken Vroman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.41, for a total value of $151,057.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,805.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.51, for a total value of $806,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,732.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,151 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,508 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CME Group Stock Down 1.1 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Oppenheimer raised shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.80.

Shares of CME stock traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $189.49. 18,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,595,107. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.79 and a 1 year high of $256.94. The stock has a market cap of $68.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $199.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.62.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 60.43%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.63%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

