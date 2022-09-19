My Legacy Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 0.8% of My Legacy Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 124,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 256,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,100,000 after purchasing an additional 9,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 116,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,874,000 after purchasing an additional 27,042 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $102.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,145,887. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.63 and a 12 month high of $115.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.29 and its 200-day moving average is $107.43.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.