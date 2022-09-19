My Legacy Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

My Legacy Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,791 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

IEFA traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,016,124 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.92. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

