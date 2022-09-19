My Legacy Advisors LLC Has $790,000 Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the second quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 7,923.8% in the second quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 64,752 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,841,000 after purchasing an additional 63,945 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,213 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.92.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $414.73. The stock had a trading volume of 10,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,437. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $418.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $432.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99. The firm has a market cap of $109.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.66.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.13 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 64.81%.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.