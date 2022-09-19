My Legacy Advisors LLC Buys 1,965 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,130 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Comcast by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.21. 587,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,813,344. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.23 and a 200 day moving average of $41.68. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $33.41 and a twelve month high of $57.96. The company has a market capitalization of $150.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Comcast in a report on Friday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Comcast from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.75.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

