My Legacy Advisors LLC Acquires 578 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 578 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,231,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,334,117,000 after buying an additional 744,912 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,466,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,741,689,000 after purchasing an additional 15,195,534 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,779,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,524,992,000 after purchasing an additional 173,863 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,353,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,122,000 after purchasing an additional 636,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,192,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,741,000 after purchasing an additional 721,901 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $307,436.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,030 shares in the company, valued at $388,256. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FITB traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.25. 95,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,506,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $31.80 and a one year high of $50.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.58. The company has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.11). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FITB. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.47.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.