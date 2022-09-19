Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Short Interest Down 17.4% in August

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the August 15th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 699,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $127,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,276.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 19,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total transaction of $4,800,651.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,581,218.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $127,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,276.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,377 shares of company stock worth $57,064,982 in the last 90 days. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSI. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 104.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $238.82. 15,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,238. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.92. Motorola Solutions has a 12-month low of $195.18 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.91.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.20. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 571.78% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.33.

About Motorola Solutions

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.