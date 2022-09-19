Moss Carbon Credit (MCO2) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $7.32 Million

Moss Carbon Credit (MCO2) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Moss Carbon Credit has a total market capitalization of $7.32 million and approximately $219,511.00 worth of Moss Carbon Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moss Carbon Credit coin can currently be bought for about $2.57 or 0.00013493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Moss Carbon Credit has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Moss Carbon Credit Profile

Moss Carbon Credit was first traded on September 29th, 2020. Moss Carbon Credit’s official Twitter account is @moss_earth and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moss Carbon Credit’s official website is moss.earth.

Moss Carbon Credit Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MOSS aims to promote the preservation of the environment through a market solution, which includes democratization and development of the carbon credit market through MCO2 tokens. In order to make this happen, MOSS buys carbon credits from high-quality environmental projects in the Amazon Forest (projects that emit, certify and sell credits) and that avoid or capture CO2 emissions to the atmosphere. Moss allows companies and individuals to buy these credits on its 100% digital platform, making a historically complex process simple and transparent using blockchain.1 MCO2 token = 1 carbon credit = 1 ton of carbon offset. Issuance at 50-70% discounts to Europe and US credit prices and the money goes straight to Amazon projects.”

