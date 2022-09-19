Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Short Interest Update

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,000,000 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the August 15th total of 21,970,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MS. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.08.

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan purchased 8,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at $72,309.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MS traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $88.41. 317,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,420,558. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.04. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

