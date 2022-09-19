Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Position Trimmed by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan purchased 8,598 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at $72,309.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $88.45. 327,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,420,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.04. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $109.73. The company has a market cap of $151.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.38.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.