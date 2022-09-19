Monarch Mining (TSE:GBAR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.16

Shares of Monarch Mining Co. (TSE:GBAR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 68334 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

GBAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Laurentian cut their price objective on Monarch Mining from C$1.25 to C$0.90 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$1.25 price objective on shares of Monarch Mining in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Monarch Mining from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$1.50 to C$0.50 in a report on Friday, September 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.63 million and a P/E ratio of -2.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Monarch Mining Corporation, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mining properties in Canada. The company's projects include the Beaufor Mine, including 23 mining claims covering an area of 5.9 square kilometers located to the northeast of the town of Val-d'Or in the Province of Quebec; the Croinor property, which comprise one mining lease for a total of 337 claims with an area of approximately 151.88 square kilometers situated to the east of Val-d'Or; and the Beacon Mill property consist of 11 mining claims covering an area of 1.8 square kilometers.

